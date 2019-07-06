England’s Fran Kirby finishes gorgeous play to cut Sweden’s lead to 2-1 | 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Video Details
What a play by England! A gorgeous run, a beautiful series of passes, and an outstanding finish by Fran Kirby halved Sweden's first-half lead in the 3rd place game at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618