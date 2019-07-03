FOX Soccer Tonight: ‘U.S. confidence makes other teams nervous’
Video Details
The United States has scored in the first 12 minutes of every game this Women's World Cup, which puts pressure on other teams from the get go.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618