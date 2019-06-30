Bryan Ruiz nets Costa Rica PK equalizer following questionable foul call | CONCACAF 2019 Gold Cup Highlights
After a questionable foul call in the box, Bryan Ruiz knocked home a PK equalizer for Costa Rica to tie his team up with Mexico 1-1 in the Gold Cup quarterfinals.
