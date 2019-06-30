Herve Bazile ties it with PK conversion vs. Canada | 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights
Video Details
Trailing 2-0 in the second half at one point , Haiti tied the game against Canada with a successful PK conversion from Herve Bazile after Haiti was fouled in the box.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618