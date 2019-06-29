Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan denies Haiti with unbelievable save | 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights
Video Details
Haiti looked as if they had cut the Canada lead to 2-1 in the first half, but goalkeeper Milan Borjan had other ideas, making an incredible save to keep Haiti off the scoreboard.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618