2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Sweden’s Blackstenius buries the rebound to take the lead vs. Germany | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
Right place, right time, right strike! After a fantastic save by the Germany goalkeeper, Stina Blackstenius managed to settle the ball just in front of the goal and bury the rebound to take a 2-1 lead in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
