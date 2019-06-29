2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Sweden’s Blackstenius buries the rebound to take the lead vs. Germany | HIGHLIGHTS

Right place, right time, right strike! After a fantastic save by the Germany goalkeeper, Stina Blackstenius managed to settle the ball just in front of the goal and bury the rebound to take a 2-1 lead in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

