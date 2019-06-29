2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Netherlands score another set-piece header vs. Italy for 2-0 win | HIGHLIGHTS

Video Details

So much for this quiet game! Shortly after Miedema got the Netherlands on the board first, Stefanie van der Gragt followed up with a header of her own off of a set piece to give her team a 2-0 lead vs. Italy in the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

More Videos »