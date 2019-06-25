Netherlands’ journey to their rematch vs. Japan
Video Details
Four years have passed since Netherlands' lost to Japan in the round of 16 in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup™. With the orange army cheering them on, is the Netherlands finally ready to redeem themselves versus Japan?
