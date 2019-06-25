2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Netherlands’ Lieke Martens scores the game-winning penalty vs. Japan | HIGHLIGHTS
What a moment for the Netherlands! After a hand ball in the box, Lieke Martens stepped to the spot and scored her second goal of the match to send Japan home in the knockout stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
