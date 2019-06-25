2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Japan’s Yui Hasegawa’s gorgeous goal makes it 1-1 vs. Netherlands | HIGHLIGHTS
What a response by Japan! Just before the halftime whistle, Japan put together a lovely combination and Yui Hasegawa scored an absolute beauty to tie things up at 1-1 vs. Netherlands in the knockout stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
