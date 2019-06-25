‘There won’t be a Marta forever’: The timeless legacy of the Brazilian legend
In what may have been her goodbye to World Cup competition, Marta delivered a passionate speech to younger generations of Brazilians. FOX Sports' various crews look back on what made Marta the greatest her sport has ever seen.
