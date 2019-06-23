Brazil’s Marta’s inspirational message: ‘Cry in the beginning so you can smile in the end’ | 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™
This will absolutely give you CHILLS. Despite her team's loss in the knockout stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, Brazil's Marta delivered a postgame interview befitting a legend, imploring the next generation to continue to grow women's soccer.
