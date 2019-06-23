2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: France’s Amandine Henry scores extra-time game winner vs. Brazil | HIGHLIGHTS
Big time players come through in big time moments -- just ask France's captain, Amandine Henry! With France's knockout stage match with Brazil looking like it was headed to penalty kicks, Henry came through in the clutch to give her team a 2-1 lead in extra time at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
