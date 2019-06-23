2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: France take a 1-0 lead vs. Brazil on Gauvin’s brilliant finish | HIGHLIGHTS

Video Details

A beautiful ball in deserves a beautiful finish -- just ask Valerie Gauvin. She finished the gorgeous run by France to put her team up 1-0 vs. Brazil in the second half of their knockout stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

More Videos »