2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Brazil’s equalizer vs. France confirmed by VAR despite offside call | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
VAR to the rescue for Brazil! While a player was offisde, VAR ruled she was not involved in the play, meaning Brazil's second-half equalizer by Thaisa vs. France counted in their knockout stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
