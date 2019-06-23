2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: England’s Ellen White scores her 4th goal of this WWC | HIGHLIGHTS
VAR to the rescue for England! After their second first-half goal was initially disallowed on an offside call, review ruled that the goal should count, giving Ellen White her fourth goal of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
