2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: England score the indirect free kick for a 1-0 lead vs. Cameroon | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
Well, you don't see that every day! After Cameroon were whistled for the keeper picking the ball up after a pass back by a defender, England's capitalized on the indirect free kick to go up 1-0 in the knockout stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
