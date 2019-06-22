2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Watch the penalty shootout between Norway and Australia | HIGHLIGHTS

Video Details

Norway are through to the quarterfinals! An epic back and forth with Australia ended in penalty kicks, and after Sam Kerr missed the first attempt for the Matildas, Norway claimed a decisive 4-1 win in penalties and the victory in the knockout stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

More Videos »