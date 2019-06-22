2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Watch Australia score directly off the corner kick vs. Norway | HIGHLIGHTS
What a goal! Australia's Kellond-Knight stepped up to take the corner kick, and her volley made it cleanly through the box to the far post for the equalizer vs. Norway in the knockout stage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
