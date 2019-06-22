2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Norway’s Isabell Herlovsen finishes the absolutely gorgeous goal vs. Australia | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
WHAT. A. GOAL! After Australia's Sam Kerr was shut down on an opportunity of her own, Norway came back on a perfect counter, perfect pass, and absolutely outstanding strike by Isabell Herlovsen to go up 1-0 in the knockout stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618