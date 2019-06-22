2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Norway’s Isabell Herlovsen finishes the absolutely gorgeous goal vs. Australia | HIGHLIGHTS

WHAT. A. GOAL! After Australia's Sam Kerr was shut down on an opportunity of her own, Norway came back on a perfect counter, perfect pass, and absolutely outstanding strike by Isabell Herlovsen to go up 1-0 in the knockout stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

