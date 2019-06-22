2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Germany’s Sara Daebritz scores her 3rd goal of the tourney on a penalty | HIGHLIGHTS

Video Details

Make it 2 for Germany! Sara Daebritz steps up to the spot and buries the penalty in the lower right corner to take a 2-0 lead vs. Nigeria in the opening match of the knockout stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

