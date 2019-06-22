2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Germany’s Alexandra Popp has header confirmed by VAR to take 1-0 lead | HIGHLIGHTS
An early lead for Germany! German captain Alexandra Popp heads home the opening score, and VAR upholds the goal in the opening match of the knockout stage of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
