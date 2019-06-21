Christie Pearce Rampone, Leslie Osborne’s top 3 threats to the United States in Knockout Stage
Video Details
Now that the Knockout Stage field is set, Christie Pearce Rampone and Leslie Osborne reveal who they think has the best chance of sending the United States packing.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618