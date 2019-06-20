2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Cameroon score last-second game winner to beat New Zealand and advance | HIGHLIGHTS

REDEMPTION FOR CAMEROON! After a heartbreaking own goal put their advancement to the knockout stage in jeopardy, Cameroon's Ajara Nchout buried a gorgeous curler to beat New Zealand and go through at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

