Cameroon score heartbreaking own goal vs. New Zealand | 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™
Video Details
Absolute heartbreak from Cameroon, who gave one back vs. New Zealand on an absurdly awful own goal to tie things up at 1-1 and put their potential advancement in jeopardy at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
