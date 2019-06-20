Martinique’s Fortune scores off absolute money pass | 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights
Martinique went up 2-0 on Cuba after Kevin Parsemain hit Kevin Fortune with an insane pass. They went on to beat Cuba, 2-0 in group play at the Gold Cup.
