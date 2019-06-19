2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Scotland’s Kim Little taps home the assist off the rebound | HIGHLIGHTS
Scotland strike first vs. Argentina! Cuthbert's efforts set up Kim Little to tap it home and put Scotland on top in the first half vs. Argentina in their final match of the group stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
