Former WWC goalkeeper Karina LeBlanc and Alexi Lalas debate VAR’s effect on keeping at the Women’s World Cup™
"How do you keep penalizing goalkeepers for something we are consistently taught?" "There's a simple answer to this: stop breaking the law." Suffice it to say that Karina LeBlanc and Alexi Lalas are not in agreement over VAR's impact at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
