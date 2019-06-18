2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Brazil’s Marta becomes the World Cup’s all-time leading goal scorer | HIGHLIGHTS
Video Details
History for Marta! She steps up to the spot and buries the penalty for her 17th career World Cup goal, become the all-time leading scorer in both women's and men's World Cup history -- and giving her team a 1-0 lead vs. Italy in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618