2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Brazil’s Marta becomes the World Cup’s all-time leading goal scorer | HIGHLIGHTS

Video Details

History for Marta! She steps up to the spot and buries the penalty for her 17th career World Cup goal, become the all-time leading scorer in both women's and men's World Cup history -- and giving her team a 1-0 lead vs. Italy in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

