2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: France’s Wendie Renard buries 2nd penalty attempt after GK’s yellow card | HIGHLIGHTS

Well, that was interesting. After France were rewarded a penalty in the box, Wendie Renard missed the PK off the post. However, the Nigeria goalkeeper was awarded a yellow card for coming off the line early, and Renard buried the second attempt in both teams' final group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

