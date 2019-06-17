2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Germany’s Lina Magull buries the point-blank rebound to go up 4-0 vs. South Africa | HIGHLIGHTS

The South Africa keeper was able to keep the initial attempts out of the goal, but when the ball settled right at the feet of Lina Magull, she buried the rebound for a 4-0 lead in Germany's last group stage match at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

