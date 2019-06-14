Aurora Galli’s second goal caps Italy’s 5-0 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ vs. Jamaica
Apparently one wasn't enough, as Galli scored Italy's fifth goal vs. Jamaica just minutes after tallying their fourth, extending the shoutout lead to 5-0 at the FIFA Women's World Cup™.
