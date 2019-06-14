FOX Soccer Tonight™: Brazil head coach Vadao to blame for team’s blown lead vs. Australia
The FOX Soccer Tonight crew questions Vadao's second-half substitutions as stars exited the game and Australia stormed from 2-0 back to topple Brazil, 3-2.
