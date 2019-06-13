Women’s World Cup NOW™: Megan Rapinoe calls this USWNT the deepest ever
Video Details
USWNT star, Megan Rapinoe, joined the show to talk about her 'why' and how this United States squad stacks up to past teams she's played on.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618