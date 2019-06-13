Brazil’s beautiful nutmeg and build-up lead to Cristiane’s goal
What a series of play by Brazil! A nutmeg on the sideline gave way to a gorgeous cross, and Cristiane's clinical finish gave Brazil a 2-0 lead vs. Australia in the 2019 Women's World Cup™.
