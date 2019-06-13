Brazil’s Marta becomes first player ever to score in five different World Cups
Video Details
Cool. Calm. Collected. After Brazil were awarded the penalty in the 27th minute, Marta stepped up to the spot and made history in her team's matchup with Australia at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618