Canada, Jamaica, Argentina, and more are proof the U.S.’ 13-0 win is good for women’s soccer
Video Details
The Women's World Cup Live crew weighs in on why the United States' rout of Thailand in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™ is actually good for the growth of the game.
