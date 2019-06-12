FOX Soccer Tonight crew: There is nothing wrong with United States running up score vs. Thailand
Some second guessed the USWNT for running up the score on Thailand, but the FOX Soccer Tonight crew is in agreement: criticizing the team for continuing to score on the sport's biggest stage is nonsense.
