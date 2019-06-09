Cristiane gets the hat trick with a free kick off the crossbar for Brazil
Video Details
What a goal! Off of the free kick, Cristiane put one off of the crossbar and over the line to give Brazil a 3-0 second half lead in their opening match of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
