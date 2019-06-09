Cristiane’s monster header gives Brazil a 1-0 lead
Brazil got on the board early vs. heavy underdog Jamaica, as Cristiane rose above the crowd to bang home her team's first goal of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™ -- and her 90th international goal of her career.
