Brazil’s Cristiane scores second goal despite Jamaica defender’s best efforts
While it was an impressive clearance at first glance, Jamaica couldn't quite get to the line in time to prevent Cristiane's second goal of the match, which gave Brazil a 2-0 lead in their opening match of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
