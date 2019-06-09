Watch Italy’s last-minute, stoppage-time header to take down Australia
What a moment! What a goal! After having several goals taken away on review or offside calls, Italy followed up their first FIFA Women's World Cup™ goal in 20 years with a stunning victory.
