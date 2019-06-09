FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Skill of the Day: Hermoso nifty back-heel pass
Video Details
Jenni Hermoso of Spain delivered the best pass of Women's World Cup Match Day 2 when she back heeled it to a teammate, leading to a scoring chance against South Africa.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618