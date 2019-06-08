90 in 90: South Korea vs. Senegal | FIFA U20 World Cup™ Highlights
South Korea tied it in the 99th minute, then Senegal tied it in the 121st minute. They headed to penalty kicks with a spot in the U20 FIFA World Cup™ semifinals on the line.
