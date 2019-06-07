Amandine Henry caps France’s opening win with a stunning goal
Video Details
Les Bleus seized a 4-0 win in the opening match of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™, as Amanadine Henry broke through in the closing minutes with an absolute screamer.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618