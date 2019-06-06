Karina LeBlanc and Aaron West introduce themselves — and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ NOW
Video Details
For 20 years, Karina LeBlanc was playing at World Cups, while Aaron West was talking about World Cups. Don't miss these two when they host our daily Twitter show, FIFA Women's World Cup NOW, every day LIVE at 5pm ET/2pm PT!
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618