New York Red Bulls’ Daniel Royer nets brace against the Columbus Crew | Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs
Daniel Royer scores twice for The New York Red Bulls in the 73rd and 76th minute to give them a 3-0 lead over The Columbus Crew SC.
