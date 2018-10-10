Alex Morgan nets goal vs. Trinidad and Tobago for an early lead | 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship
Video Details
- Alex Morgan
- CONCACAF Champions League
- FIFA Confederations Cup
- FIFA Women's World Cup
- NWSL
- soccer
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Trinidad and Tobago
- United States
- United States
-
Forward Alex Morgan scores first goal vs. Trinidad and Tobago to give the United States an early lead
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices