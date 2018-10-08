ALY WAGNER: I think it was another dominant performance. And I think you saw against Mexico, against Panama, that this US team is far superior to both these opponents. And sometimes it just doesn't play out that way. The score line doesn't prove it-- but the US has been putting their stamp on the game, and they've been proving it in the first two matches in group stage play.

I think what I've liked about the US the most-- besides that they were able to change nine players tonight and get the job done in that starting lineup-- is their variety in attack. I think this is a US team that before relied a lot on direct play, a US team that relied on set pieces.

But I think what you're seeing under Jill Ellis, and the way they've kind of layered in their tactical approach, is that they're incredibly unpredictable. And as much as we want to say that they should be better than Panama, sometimes it doesn't play out that way. And you don't create the chances that you'd like.

Well, the US did that tonight. There was plenty of chances created. Perhaps they just didn't finish enough of them. But I still think this is a US team that is really hitting their stride as they head into that third group stage game, and then onto the semis.