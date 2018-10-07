COMMENTATOR: RB Leipzig are looking to make it four wins in a row in all competitions, as they face Nurnberg. Yussuf Poulsen rested for the [INAUDIBLE], this is fresh after his brace in the winter, the Hoffenheim. The visitors came to play their way, according to head coach, Michael Kollner, but they were far too open. And Leipzig needed less than three minutes to score.

Kevin Kampl finishing on his 100th Bundesliga appearance. Four minutes later, another Leipzig goal. It was all too easy, as Poulsen continued his impressive early season form, scrambling over the line, after work by Timo Werner.

This didn't look like the Nurnberg side that had beaten Fortuna Dusseldorf so comfortably the weekend before. Goalkeeper, Fabian Bredlow, looked especially nervous against his old club. He should have kept out Marcel Sabitzer here for three.

It was only a matter of time before Timo Werner got a piece of the action. Granted, he was fortunate, as Emil Forsberg's deflected effort fell to him, but his 50th Bundesliga goal still required real quality. Fall down at the break, and having lost 7-0 at Dortmund just 11 days before, Nurnberg had completely collapsed. Sabitzer's early second half strike suggested Leipzig weren't letting up. Bredlow will be disappointed with this once more.

Not even an hour had been played, when Poulsen's [INAUDIBLE] down the left presented Werner with another gift. An evening to remember for RB Leipzig. Still Nurnberg [INAUDIBLE] players fault, allowing Werner to break and win a penalty. We saw Tim Leibold shown a straight red.

But Bredlow went some way to redeeming himself by denying Werner a hat trick. Lots to ponder for Nurnberg going into the international break, following Leipzig's biggest ever Bundesliga win. In the first ever top [INAUDIBLE] meeting of these two clubs, RB Leipzig were 6-0 winners.